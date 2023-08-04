Perpetual Ltd Makes New Investment in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,859,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,855,000. Perpetual Ltd owned approximately 0.92% of TPG as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of TPG during the first quarter worth about $763,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in TPG in the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in TPG in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in TPG in the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in TPG in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,585,000. 12.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TPG shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on TPG from $33.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on TPG from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TPG from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TPG from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on TPG from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.96.

TPG Stock Performance

Shares of TPG traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.93. 588,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,646. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. TPG Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.74 and a fifty-two week high of $44.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.67.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $265.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.48 million. Equities research analysts predict that TPG Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

TPG Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. TPG’s payout ratio is -250.00%.

About TPG

(Free Report)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Featured Articles

