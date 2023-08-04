Perpetual Ltd Makes New Investment in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,859,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,855,000. Perpetual Ltd owned approximately 0.92% of TPG as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of TPG during the first quarter worth about $763,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in TPG in the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in TPG in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in TPG in the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in TPG in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,585,000. 12.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TPG shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on TPG from $33.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on TPG from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TPG from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TPG from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on TPG from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.96.
TPG Stock Performance
TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $265.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.48 million. Equities research analysts predict that TPG Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.
TPG Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. TPG’s payout ratio is -250.00%.
About TPG
TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TPG
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.