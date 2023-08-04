Perpetual Ltd Makes New Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,082,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,466,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,836,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,530,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.04 and a 200 day moving average of $42.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.62.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.