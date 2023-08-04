Perpetual Ltd Makes New Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,082,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,466,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,836,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,530,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.04 and a 200 day moving average of $42.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WFC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.62.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
