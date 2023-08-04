Perpetual Ltd Takes $134.75 Million Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,195,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,747,000. CMS Energy comprises approximately 1.2% of Perpetual Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Perpetual Ltd owned about 0.75% of CMS Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 1,614.6% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CMS traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,317,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.65. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $52.41 and a 52 week high of $71.19. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.36.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 78.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $451,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,753.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.