Perpetual Ltd Takes Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,968,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,296,000. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 1.8% of Perpetual Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,961,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,517,000 after acquiring an additional 64,087 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.7% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 177,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,554,000 after buying an additional 12,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 52,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.7 %

ICE stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,743,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,515. The company has a market cap of $63.83 billion, a PE ratio of 45.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $117.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.09 and its 200-day moving average is $107.74.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $346,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,517,254.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $346,620.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,517,254.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,978 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,289 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.91.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.