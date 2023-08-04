Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set a hold rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $14.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.54.
Petco Health and Wellness Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,434,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,642. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.11. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $7.29 and a 1-year high of $17.11.
About Petco Health and Wellness
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
