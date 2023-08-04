Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set a hold rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $14.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,434,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,642. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.11. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $7.29 and a 1-year high of $17.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 607.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 1,396.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

