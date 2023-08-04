Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 906,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 67,612 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 7.7% of Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $33,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Motco grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 31,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Alterity Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $35.04. 25,737,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,510,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $34.65 and a one year high of $54.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

