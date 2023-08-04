PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Purchased by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PG&E by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 104,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 26,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCG shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PG&E in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

PG&E stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $17.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,682,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,650,087. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.62. The firm has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.12. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $18.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). PG&E had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

