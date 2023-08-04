Pharmacielo (OTCMKTS:PHCEF) Shares Down 1.5%

Pharmacielo Ltd (OTCMKTS:PHCEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 1,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 64,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Pharmacielo Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.16.

About Pharmacielo

(Get Free Report)

PharmaCielo Ltd., through its subsidiary, PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings SAS., cultivates, processes, produces, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products in Colombia and internationally. It provides cannabidiol and tetrahydrocannabinol-focused cannabis oil extracts for channel distributors, including pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pharmacielo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharmacielo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.