Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Given New $136.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.77.

Shares of PSX traded up $2.23 on Friday, hitting $112.64. 958,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,434,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $74.02 and a one year high of $113.53. The company has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.97.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 86,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,260,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 10,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,983,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

