Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. TD Cowen upgraded Phillips 66 from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $124.77.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,630,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,873. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $74.02 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 18.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Phillips 66 by 316.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 61.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Phillips 66 by 103.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 27,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

