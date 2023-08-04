Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06, reports. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $708.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.28 million.

Pinterest Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PINS stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.04. 3,697,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,702,507. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PINS. Evercore ISI raised shares of Pinterest from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Pinterest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pinterest from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $238,128.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 339,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,224,165.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $238,128.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 339,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,224,165.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,625,049. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 634,875 shares of company stock worth $16,394,418. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alight Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Alight Capital Management LP now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 349,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after acquiring an additional 11,102 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 42,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 9,497,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,608,000 after buying an additional 488,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Pinterest by 31.3% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

