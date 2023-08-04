Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Raised to $32.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.03% from the company’s current price.

PINS has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Pinterest from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.61.

Pinterest Price Performance

NYSE PINS traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $26.66. The stock had a trading volume of 10,061,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,747,772. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.91. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $708.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $238,128.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 339,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,224,165.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $46,918.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,595.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $238,128.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 339,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,224,165.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 634,875 shares of company stock worth $16,394,418. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Alight Capital Management LP raised its position in Pinterest by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Alight Capital Management LP now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 349,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 10.6% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 42,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 9,497,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,608,000 after acquiring an additional 488,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 31.3% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

