Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at Truist Financial

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $196.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PXD. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $273.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Benchmark started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $219.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $256.58.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 1.8 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $4.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $234.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,007,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,145. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $274.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.84 per share. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.31%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 98,082.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,022,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,219,983,000 after acquiring an additional 29,991,542 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,337,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $884,893,000 after acquiring an additional 149,026 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,601 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $859,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,353 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $642,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

