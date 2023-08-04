Piper Sandler Boosts Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Price Target to $23.00

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Capital Bancorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Capital Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Capital Bancorp Price Performance

Capital Bancorp Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:CBNK opened at $19.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Capital Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $26.76. The stock has a market cap of $280.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average of $18.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This is a boost from Capital Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Steven M. Poynot bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $25,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,676.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 30.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Capital Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 28,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Capital Bancorp by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 96,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 28.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

