Piper Sandler Boosts City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Price Target to $103.00

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $93.00 to $103.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

CHCO has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of City in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of City in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $97.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.00 and a 200-day moving average of $93.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. City has a 12 month low of $82.53 and a 12 month high of $103.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 840 shares of City stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,893 shares in the company, valued at $710,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $75,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon H. Rowe sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total transaction of $34,961.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,921.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in City by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,606,000 after acquiring an additional 97,296 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of City by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,694,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,258,000 after buying an additional 21,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of City by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,659,000 after buying an additional 42,197 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of City by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 561,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,009,000 after purchasing an additional 13,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of City by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 517,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

