Piper Sandler Boosts Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Price Target to $26.00

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Midland States Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.67. 16,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,793. Midland States Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $28.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.21 million, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.56%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 26,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 19,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 42,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the period. 60.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

