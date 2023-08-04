Piper Sandler Increases Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target to $51.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

HP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Helmerich & Payne from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Benchmark upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Helmerich & Payne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.18.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

NYSE:HP opened at $44.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.31. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.71. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $54.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Institutional Trading of Helmerich & Payne

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,910,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $640,317,000 after purchasing an additional 319,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,891,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,634,000 after purchasing an additional 86,545 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,990,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,415,000 after acquiring an additional 284,938 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,335,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,985,000 after acquiring an additional 310,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,510,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,751,000 after acquiring an additional 164,125 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helmerich & Payne

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.