Piper Sandler Lowers STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Price Target to $50.00

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

STAA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,090,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,792. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.39. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $112.27.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $92.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.04 million. Research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,938 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,322,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 31,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 12,057.5% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 9,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

