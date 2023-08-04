Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target Lowered to $87.00 at Robert W. Baird

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.38.

Shares of PLNT opened at $62.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $85.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.99.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. The company had revenue of $286.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

