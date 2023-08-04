Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) PT Lowered to $78.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.77.

NYSE:PLNT traded up $1.37 on Friday, hitting $63.60. The stock had a trading volume of 441,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,368. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $85.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.99.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $286.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 801.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth about $357,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,915,000 after buying an additional 1,852,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $919,000. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

