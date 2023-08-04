Playfair Mining (CVE:PLY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Playfair Mining Ltd. (CVE:PLY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 439000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Playfair Mining Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$4.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.60.
About Playfair Mining
Playfair Mining Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for copper, zinc, and nickel. The company holds a 100% interest in the Grey River Tungsten property that consisting of various mineral claims covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in southern Newfoundland, Canada; and holds a 100% interest in the RKV Cu-Co-Ni Project located in in south-central Norway.
