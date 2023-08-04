Pollux Coin Hits 1-Day Volume of $456,463.77 (POX)

Pollux Coin (POX) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. During the last seven days, Pollux Coin has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. Pollux Coin has a total market capitalization of $87.67 million and $456,463.77 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pollux Coin token can now be bought for about $1.75 or 0.00006036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pollux Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Pollux Coin Profile

Pollux Coin was first traded on June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pollux Coin’s official website is polluxcoin.info.

Buying and Selling Pollux Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Tron20 platform. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 1.71283738 USD and is down -6.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $472,525.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pollux Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pollux Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pollux Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pollux Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pollux Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.