PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
PolyMet Mining Stock Performance
Shares of PLM opened at $2.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $404.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.51. PolyMet Mining has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $3.43.
PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About PolyMet Mining
PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.
