PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Stock Performance

Shares of PLM opened at $2.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $404.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.51. PolyMet Mining has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $3.43.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PolyMet Mining

About PolyMet Mining

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in PolyMet Mining by 70.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PolyMet Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in PolyMet Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in PolyMet Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PolyMet Mining by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

