Post (NYSE:POST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.63, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Post had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 6.36%. Post’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

Shares of NYSE POST traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.35. The company had a trading volume of 967,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Post has a 1-year low of $80.39 and a 1-year high of $98.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.15 and its 200-day moving average is $88.55.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POST. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Post in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Post in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Post in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Post in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total value of $169,599.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,726.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total value of $34,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Post by 98,990.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,108,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,394,000 after buying an additional 6,102,787 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Post by 1.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,833,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,635,000 after purchasing an additional 52,081 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Post by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,254,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,530,000 after purchasing an additional 17,024 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Post by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,583,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,700,000 after purchasing an additional 67,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Post in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,259,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal, hot cereal, and peanut and nut butter.

