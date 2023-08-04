PotCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $266,122.06 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 4th. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $68.74 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.88 or 0.00281864 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013830 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00020746 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000495 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003439 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

