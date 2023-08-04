Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Plans $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Power Integrations has raised its dividend by an average of 27.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Power Integrations has a dividend payout ratio of 26.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Power Integrations to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.8%.

Power Integrations Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of POWI traded down $5.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,016,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,796. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.06 and a 200-day moving average of $85.45. Power Integrations has a 12 month low of $59.16 and a 12 month high of $99.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $123.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.77 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 17.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.38.

Insider Transactions at Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,381 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $126,264.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,957.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $126,264.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,957.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 21,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total value of $1,947,408.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 572,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,473,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,408 shares of company stock valued at $4,302,864. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Power Integrations

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 59.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 1.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 7.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 3.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Articles

