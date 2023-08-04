PrairieView Partners LLC Acquires 957 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,400,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,170,231. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.60. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $103.68.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

