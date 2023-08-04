PrairieView Partners LLC Has $15.25 Million Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,633 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC owned about 0.50% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $15,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000.

Shares of AVEM stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.34. 202,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,086. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.56 and its 200 day moving average is $53.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $57.31.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

