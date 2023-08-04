PrairieView Partners LLC Has $44.80 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 785,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,021 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises 6.1% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $44,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 814.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 274,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,591,000 after purchasing an additional 244,333 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 636,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,868,000 after purchasing an additional 52,277 shares in the last quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 41,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 75,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 34,407 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:AVDE traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $57.87. 193,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,338. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.63 and a 12 month high of $59.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.40.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

