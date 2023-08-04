PrairieView Partners LLC Lowers Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

PrairieView Partners LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 55.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GWX. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,956,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,540,000 after purchasing an additional 71,145 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 764,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,496,000 after purchasing an additional 105,064 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 708,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,833,000 after purchasing an additional 104,393 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 675,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,930,000 after purchasing an additional 116,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 647,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,056,000 after purchasing an additional 76,860 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.96. 73,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,752. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.00. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $32.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.96.
SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
