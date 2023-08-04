PrairieView Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,153 The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHW. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.56.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SHW traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $273.56. 1,198,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,889. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $283.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.03 and a 200-day moving average of $237.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

