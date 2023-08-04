PrairieView Partners LLC Sells 194 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

PrairieView Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 305.8% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 26,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 20,322 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 279.9% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,045,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

IWV stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $257.26. 79,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,136. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $201.82 and a 52 week high of $264.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $252.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.26.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.