PrairieView Partners LLC Sells 868 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

PrairieView Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up about 0.9% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. PrairieView Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $6,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHC traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $34.41. The stock had a trading volume of 248,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,932. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.14 and a 200-day moving average of $33.84. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $35.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

