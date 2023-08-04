Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 178.55% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PRLD

Prelude Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRLD traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.59. The stock had a trading volume of 36,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,855. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average is $5.80. Prelude Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The stock has a market cap of $172.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.34.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. On average, research analysts forecast that Prelude Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 869,565 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,119,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,188,597. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Prelude Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRLD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $69,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $64,000. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma. The company is also developing PRT1419, a myeloid cell leukemia-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of selected relapsed/refractory myeloid or B-cell malignancies; PRT2527, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PRT3645, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors; and PRT3879, a SMARCA2 selective protein degrader, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors with loss of SMARCA4 due to truncating mutation and/or deletion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.