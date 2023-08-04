Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 16,003 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 339.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,003 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA opened at $97.58 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $121.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $30.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.35 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.