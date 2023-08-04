Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 944 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 944 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,839.91 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3,017.61. The company has a market cap of $104.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,736.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,611.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $19.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 138.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus upped their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,265.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,925.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total value of $1,427,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,645,712.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total value of $1,427,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,645,712.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total value of $1,980,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,470,124.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $10,586,953 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

