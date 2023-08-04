Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 103.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,276,498,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $727,715,000 after buying an additional 1,738,469 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,823,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $998,874,000 after buying an additional 1,480,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock opened at $229.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $140.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $242.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.75.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Raymond James increased their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $193.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.97.

View Our Latest Report on UNP

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.