Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,145 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $91.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.61 and its 200-day moving average is $99.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.38. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $81.10 and a 52-week high of $111.49.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $541.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.48%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

