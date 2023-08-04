Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.65 Million Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,707 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Ossiam increased its holdings in Halliburton by 1,434.1% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Halliburton by 104.3% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,412 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter worth $45,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $383,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,925.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $140,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,142. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $383,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,925.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 363,623 shares of company stock worth $11,429,183. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $39.69 on Friday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $43.42. The firm has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.47.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

