Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.56 Million Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

FANG opened at $148.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.97 and a twelve month high of $168.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.03.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 41.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 16.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on FANG. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $202.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,842. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $990,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,980 shares in the company, valued at $21,793,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $1,532,708.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,100 shares of company stock worth $2,920,988. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

