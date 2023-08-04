Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.70 Million Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 466.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,231 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPC. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $155.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $145.30 and a 52-week high of $187.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.19. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Randall P. Breaux acquired 500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

