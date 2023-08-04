Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.16 Million Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LULU. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $413.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.40.

LULU opened at $384.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $371.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.16. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.50 and a 52 week high of $394.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a PE ratio of 51.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

