Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the first quarter worth approximately $775,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 6.5% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,609,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,844,000 after purchasing an additional 98,578 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth $12,307,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 39.6% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 33.0% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 27,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.6 %

WCN stock opened at $140.66 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $148.20. The company has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 31.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WCN. Truist Financial began coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Connections from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Waste Connections

About Waste Connections

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.