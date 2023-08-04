Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the first quarter worth approximately $775,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 6.5% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,609,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,844,000 after purchasing an additional 98,578 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth $12,307,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 39.6% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 33.0% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 27,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Waste Connections Stock Down 0.6 %
WCN stock opened at $140.66 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $148.20. The company has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
Waste Connections Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 31.38%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on WCN. Truist Financial began coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Connections from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.89.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Waste Connections
About Waste Connections
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Waste Connections
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Is Kellogg Company A Buy Before It Splits Into 2 Businesses?
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- Banking Bulls: 2 Stocks Set To Breakout
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Europe’s Largest Bank Raises Full-Year Guidance, Boosts Dividend
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.