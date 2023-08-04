Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. 3M restated an upgrade rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Principal Financial Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.46.

Shares of PFG stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.57. 1,041,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,055. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.11. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.19%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 96.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 74.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

