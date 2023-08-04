Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 338,176 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 233,202 shares.The stock last traded at $17.17 and had previously closed at $17.13.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.80.

Institutional Trading of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 569,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after buying an additional 20,469 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 730,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,377,000 after purchasing an additional 157,497 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 47,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 520,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares during the period.

About Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

