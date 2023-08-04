Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital cut shares of Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $75.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $80.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Procore Technologies from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.07.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies Price Performance

NYSE PCOR traded down $1.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.60. 1,529,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,039. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of -36.23 and a beta of 0.65. Procore Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $76.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $213.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.24 million. Research analysts expect that Procore Technologies will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elisa Steele sold 6,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,748,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $144,643.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 6,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,748,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 197,907 shares of company stock worth $12,736,483. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Procore Technologies by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Procore Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Procore Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.