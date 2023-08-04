Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised shares of Procore Technologies from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.07.

NYSE PCOR traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,529,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,039. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of -36.23 and a beta of 0.65. Procore Technologies has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $76.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.27.

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $213.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.24 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.15% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Procore Technologies news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total transaction of $279,988.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,519,770 shares in the company, valued at $82,979,442. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Procore Technologies news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $144,643.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total transaction of $279,988.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,519,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,979,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,907 shares of company stock worth $12,736,483 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

