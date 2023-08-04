Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Procore Technologies from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.07.

NYSE:PCOR traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,529,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,039. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.46 and a beta of 0.65. Procore Technologies has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $76.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $213.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.24 million. As a group, analysts expect that Procore Technologies will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $144,643.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,361 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,496 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $144,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 8,147 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $503,973.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,293,132.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,907 shares of company stock worth $12,736,483 over the last 90 days. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 8.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Procore Technologies by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Procore Technologies by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Procore Technologies by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 16,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Procore Technologies by 866.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 51,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 45,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

