Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $174.00 price objective on the stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $164.82.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $155.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,782,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,498,686. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $365.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.73%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,315,668.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,908.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

