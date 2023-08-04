Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Profound Medical Stock Down 0.3 %

PROF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.09. 678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,258. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.75. Profound Medical has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $15.49. The company has a current ratio of 12.35, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 million. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 47.56% and a negative net margin of 378.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Profound Medical will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Profound Medical Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Profound Medical during the first quarter worth $132,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Profound Medical during the second quarter worth $159,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Profound Medical by 21.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Profound Medical by 6.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 75,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.54% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

Further Reading

