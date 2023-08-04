Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Profound Medical Stock Down 0.3 %
PROF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.09. 678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,258. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.75. Profound Medical has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $15.49. The company has a current ratio of 12.35, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 million. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 47.56% and a negative net margin of 378.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Profound Medical will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Profound Medical Company Profile
Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Profound Medical
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 10 Best Natural Gas Stocks to Buy Now
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- What Are Specialty REITs? How to Invest in Them
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy if You Believe Inflation is Coming Back
Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.